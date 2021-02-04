Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Child car seat checks rolled out online by Road Safety Agency

Donegal Councillor Nicholas Crossan encourages Parents and guardians to use Check It Fits car seat service

Child car seat checks rolled out online by Road Safety Agency

Donegal Councillor Nicholas Crossan encourages Parents and guardians to use Check It Fits car seat service

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

Donegal people are being encouraged to use the innovative Road Safety Authority (RSA) Check It Fits service, a free virtual car seat check.

Inishowen Councillor Nicholas Crossan (Independent) said the new service would be helpful for parents and guardians.

Cllr Crossan said: “The RSA Check It Fits new virtual service means that parents, guardians, grandparents, and childminders in Inishowen and wider Donegal can now have their child car seats checked by an RSA expert checkers, from the comfort of their homes.

“To avail of the new virtual service, visitors can book an appointment at: www.rsa.ie/checkitfits, at a time that suits them.

“The virtual service is quick, easy and free. It aims to put parents and guardians' minds at ease that their child’s car seat is safely and securely fitted in the car.

“Appointments take approximately 30 minutes and take place using the Microsoft Teams app which can be downloaded for free ahead of the appointment. During the appointment, the checker looks at the child car seat in situ and as such it is important that visitors use a device is easily portable, such as a smart phone or tablet, that has a camera and internet access,” said Cllr Crossan.

The checker will talk through the steps to check and adjust the child car seat(s), demonstrate aspects of the check on screen, and answer any questions during the appointment.

Since October 2013, the Check it Fits Service has provided free child car seat checks at nationwide events.

Following the introduction of public health measures in March of last year a decision was made to suspend the service. Since then RSA has been working on ways to bring this vital service back in a way that is safe for both the public and our expert checkers.

In Ireland as many as four out of five child car seats are incorrectly fitted which can lead to serious injury or even death in the event of a collision.

While RSA continues to work towards bringing the Check it Fits Service back on the road, it is encouraging people not to wait to have their child car seat checked and book a virtual appointment with Check it Fits today.

ENDS

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

Donegal GAA club call round-up

Well known GAA supporter Conal Byrne, Muckross, Kilcar (right) chatting with the late Vincent Curran. Many tributes have been paid to Conal following his death earlier this week

Sport

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie