Child car seat checks rolled out online by Road Safety Agency

Donegal people are being encouraged to use the innovative Road Safety Authority (RSA) Check It Fits service, a free virtual car seat check.

Inishowen Councillor Nicholas Crossan (Independent) said the new service would be helpful for parents and guardians.

Cllr Crossan said: “The RSA Check It Fits new virtual service means that parents, guardians, grandparents, and childminders in Inishowen and wider Donegal can now have their child car seats checked by an RSA expert checkers, from the comfort of their homes.

“To avail of the new virtual service, visitors can book an appointment at: www.rsa.ie/checkitfits, at a time that suits them.

“The virtual service is quick, easy and free. It aims to put parents and guardians' minds at ease that their child’s car seat is safely and securely fitted in the car.

“Appointments take approximately 30 minutes and take place using the Microsoft Teams app which can be downloaded for free ahead of the appointment. During the appointment, the checker looks at the child car seat in situ and as such it is important that visitors use a device is easily portable, such as a smart phone or tablet, that has a camera and internet access,” said Cllr Crossan.

The checker will talk through the steps to check and adjust the child car seat(s), demonstrate aspects of the check on screen, and answer any questions during the appointment.

Since October 2013, the Check it Fits Service has provided free child car seat checks at nationwide events.

Following the introduction of public health measures in March of last year a decision was made to suspend the service. Since then RSA has been working on ways to bring this vital service back in a way that is safe for both the public and our expert checkers.

In Ireland as many as four out of five child car seats are incorrectly fitted which can lead to serious injury or even death in the event of a collision.

While RSA continues to work towards bringing the Check it Fits Service back on the road, it is encouraging people not to wait to have their child car seat checked and book a virtual appointment with Check it Fits today.

