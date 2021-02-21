Contact

Shocking vandalism at local football club

Wanton destruction at valued community facility

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

An Inishowen community has been shocked by vandalism which took place at its football club's grounds.

The incident is believed to have happened at the Gleneely Colts FC grounds late on Friday night or early on Saturday morning.

In its social media statement, Gleneely Colts FC said: "Unfortunately, it has come to our attention that we had trespassers on the grounds. A fire was lit underneath our new stand, glass alcohol bottles smashed and fencing panels along the main road broken to gain entry.

"We ask everyone to please respect the club and our facilities.

"We have reported the incident to the guards, however, can we ask everyone in the community to share and if anyone has any information, please report to a committee member or contact the club via Facebook."

Commenting on the vandalism, one person said the vandalism was "absolutely gutting for all the committee members who put their own time and effort consistently into the club".

Gleneely Colts FC is the social hub of the Inishowen village, with wheelchair access added to the facilities in the last few years.

