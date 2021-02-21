Shocking vandalism at local football club

Contact
Wanton destruction at valued community facility
An Inishowen community has been shocked by vandalism which took place at its football club's grounds.
The incident is believed to have happened at the Gleneely Colts FC grounds late on Friday night or early on Saturday morning.
In its social media statement, Gleneely Colts FC said: "Unfortunately, it has come to our attention that we had trespassers on the grounds. A fire was lit underneath our new stand, glass alcohol bottles smashed and fencing panels along the main road broken to gain entry.
"We ask everyone to please respect the club and our facilities.
"We have reported the incident to the guards, however, can we ask everyone in the community to share and if anyone has any information, please report to a committee member or contact the club via Facebook."
Commenting on the vandalism, one person said the vandalism was "absolutely gutting for all the committee members who put their own time and effort consistently into the club".
Gleneely Colts FC is the social hub of the Inishowen village, with wheelchair access added to the facilities in the last few years.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Mark English of Finn Valley AC, Donegal, right, dips for the line to win the Men's 800m, ahead of Cian McPhillips of Longford AC. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.