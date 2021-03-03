Carndonagh set for new garda station

Plans for a new Garda station for Carndonagh have been placed on the Government's capital budget for 2022 to 2028.

A search for a suitable site for the new station is being discussed in talks between Donegal County Council and the Garda superintendent in Inishowen.

An update on the project has been given to the Donegal Joint Policing Committee (JPC).

Inspector David Durkin said the proposed station is the only one in the county to be on the capital plan which has yet to be signed off.

“The new station is on it and it will be signed off,” he said.

He added talks are underway with the council to find a suitable site.

Donegal County Council chief executive John McLaughlin told the meeting the council has been working with An Garda Síochána and the Office of Public Works to see if council-owned land for the new station can be found.

Chair of the JPC Cllr Gerry McMonagle welcomed the update saying the need for a new station in the town needs to be addressed.

The need for a new station in the town has been raised in recent years by local politicians and there have concerns about health and safety issues at the station.

Minister for Agriculture and Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue welcomed the confirmation that the new garda station is included in the Capital Budget.

He said: “Carndonagh Garda Station is an issue I have been working on since I was appointed Minister of State for Justice.

“I have been pushing to make securing a new Garda Station for Carndonagh a priority. Carndonagh is the policing centre for north Inishowen and it is important there is a Garda Station in place, which meets the requirements of policing the area and providing the necessary service.

“I have been liaising with the Garda management, my Government colleagues and Donegal County Council over the last number of months, in relation to pushing to ensure it is included in the overall Capital Plan for the next few years.

“I have also been working with Donegal County Council, in terms of identifying a potential site, in the town, for a new station.

“Thankfully there is good progress being made and I welcome the confirmation from the local Garda management at the Joint Policing Committee meeting on Friday that the station is on course to be included in the next Capital Plan and I will continue to work with my Government colleagues, Donegal County Council and the local Garda authorities, in terms of bringing the project forward.”

Mayor of Inishowen, Cllr Albert Doherty also welcomed the announcement.

He said: “It is an important and welcome positive step for Carndonagh, the community in the peninsula and for garda personnel to have a new station confirmed on the building programme list.

“Much remains to be done to ensure that the project becomes a priority delivery matter for the present coalition government.

“Garda Management, the Office of Public Works and Donegal County Council engagements to date are welcome now they must prioritise the necessary works and development meetings that must follow.

“The first positive steps for the new station are now in situ, prompt progression steps on the project delivery now should follow.”