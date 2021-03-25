Anger as Donegal soccer club's facilities vandalised

There has been widespread anger in Inishowen following a vandalism attack at a local soccer club's ground.

Vandals caused significant damage to large areas of Moville Celtic's ground.

Goalposts were torn down and an area outside the changing rooms were destroyed. Litter was also strewn across the grounds.

It's believed that a group of youths are behind the incident.

The club said on its Facebook page: "The club were saddened to find that groups of youths have been using the Bayfield in recent weeks.

"Yesterday it was discovered that one of the small goalposts have been broken, another smaller net has gone missing from the pitch altogether, the outside of the changing rooms have been damaged, litter is lying around the place and the pitch has been damaged in the area that was used by the youths.

"People give up there time to provide facilities for the youth in there areas and this is what some people think of the work people put in to providing football in there community.

"The committee of Moville Celtic FC have never stopped people from using the Bayfield outside of club activities but we have been left with no option after the damage done recently.

"Moville Celtic Fc would like to state that the Bayfield and Glencrow Park are closed and no one should be in them without the permission of the club."