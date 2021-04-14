Contact
Former Buncrana Coastguard Station for up sale
The former Coastguard Station in Buncrana is for up sale.
Offers of over €200,000 are being sought for the landmark Inishowen building, which dates back to 1870.
The distinctive tower, which commands stunning views of Lough Swilly and overlooks the Mill River and Buncrana harbour has been advertised by McLernon Estate Agents.
“Formerly a coastguard station from 1880 to 1923 this three storey property extends to some 900 sq ft in total.
“The property consists of a lounge, kitchen/dining, two bedrooms and bathroom. The property is within walking distance of the town centre.
"The accommodation is well proportioned with high ceilings, Oriel windows and deep window seats which create plenty of character,” the vendor states.
The building is located on Swilly Road, the same street as Ardaleen House, former residence of one of Buncrana’s most famous sons, Harry Swan.
According to the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage it was designed by Enoch Trevor Owen (c. 1833 - 1881), an English architect working for the Board of Works in Ireland from c. 1860. It was built by William Hutchinson and Robert Colqhoun.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.