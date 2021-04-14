Former Buncrana Coastguard Station for up sale

The former Coastguard Station in Buncrana is for up sale.

Offers of over €200,000 are being sought for the landmark Inishowen building, which dates back to 1870.

The distinctive tower, which commands stunning views of Lough Swilly and overlooks the Mill River and Buncrana harbour has been advertised by McLernon Estate Agents.

“Formerly a coastguard station from 1880 to 1923 this three storey property extends to some 900 sq ft in total.

“The property consists of a lounge, kitchen/dining, two bedrooms and bathroom. The property is within walking distance of the town centre.

"The accommodation is well proportioned with high ceilings, Oriel windows and deep window seats which create plenty of character,” the vendor states.

The building is located on Swilly Road, the same street as Ardaleen House, former residence of one of Buncrana’s most famous sons, Harry Swan.

According to the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage it was designed by Enoch Trevor Owen (c. 1833 - 1881), an English architect working for the Board of Works in Ireland from c. 1860. It was built by William Hutchinson and Robert Colqhoun.