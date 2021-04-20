Contact

Council asked to transfer lifeguard to Ludden while Lisfannon remains closed

Open water swimmers urged to exercise caution

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

There has been a call for the Donegal County Council lifeguard to be transferred to Ludden beach from Lisfannon beach if the latter remains closed this summer.

Cllr Nicholas Crossan (Independent) made the call at April's meeting of Inishowen Municipal District councillors.

Cllr Crossan said: “We all know that swimming has now become an all year round sport. At a conservative estimate, I would say between 50 and 60 swimmers went in every day in Buncrana throughout the year and some days it was more than that.

“I would appeal to all swimmers to be mindful of the potential dangers involved, including tides and currents and, if they are going into the water in the summertime, fair-weather swimmers like myself, we need to ask them to take responsibility for themselves.

“However, I also welcome the annual provision of lifeguards by Donegal County Council and I would like to ask that, if Lisfannon Beach, just outside Fahan, is closed again this year, that the lifeguard who is normally there be transferred to Ludden Beach or indeed to Buncrana.

“Ludden beach is about a kilometre and a half long with good visibility with it and, rather than have a lifeguard on a beach that may be closed this year, it would make sense to transfer them to Ludden, where there are more swimmers, for the safety of all,” said Cllr Crossan.

Matthew Byrne from Donegal County Council's Environment Department also asked the media present at the meeting to highlight the “very useful information on open water swimming” provided by Water Safety Ireland.

Mr Byrne added: “Particularly during the pandemic we have seen a huge number of people taking to open water swimming.

“Water Safety Ireland has published some excellent information for swimmers and it is available on the organisation's website (www.watersafety.ie).”

