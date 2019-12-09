Young Donegal women honoured at Gaisce Gold ceremony

Contact
Jessica McClean pictured with President Michael D. Higgins.
A young Donegal women has been presented with a prestigious Gaisce Gold award.
Ramelton girl Jessica McClean was presented with the award by President Michael D. Higgins at a ceremony in Dublin recently.
The Royal & Prior student was among a group of 77 inspirational young people from across Ireland to receive the award.
Gaisce – The President’s Award is a self-development programme for young people between the ages of 15-25, which is proven* to enhance confidence and wellbeing through participation in personal, physical, community and team challenges. It is a direct challenge from the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, to all young people to dream big and realise their potential.
