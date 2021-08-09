There is still time to take part in Heritage Week 2021

This year's Heritage Week takes place from next Saturday, August 14 to Sunday, August 22.

Those who wish to participate by going to the Heritage Week website (www.heritageweek.ie). All projects/events registered for Heritage Week will be considered for the National Heritage Week Awards.

The Heritage Council in partnership with Local Authority Heritage Officers is inviting people, heritage organisations and community groups to register and undertake projects/events on the natural, built and cultural heritage that culminate during Heritage Week.

The @HeritageHubIRE is pleased to announce that this year’s @HeritageWeek will take place from Saturday, 14th August to Sunday, 22nd August 2021. Find out more: https://t.co/iBljxm0HiO #OpenTheDoorToHeritage #HeritageWeek2021 pic.twitter.com/IiGJKnBdFm — National Heritage Week (@HeritageWeek) April 7, 2021

This year's theme is Heritage for All / Inclusive Heritage and is aimed at getting as many people to enjoy heritage as possible. Although most activities for Heritage Week this year will be on-line, some groups are planning small-scale live events that are in line with public health restrictions. Heritage Week presents opportunities for:

§ Heritage newcomers: A general invitation to individuals, families and communities who have never engaged in National Heritage Week to work on a heritage project.

§ Heritage sharing: An invitation to existing National Heritage Week organisers to connect with a group or individuals in the community who may not feel included in local heritage; or an opportunity to explore an aspect of local heritage that is seldom considered or celebrated.

§ Heritage for all ages: This is an invitation to National Heritage Week organisers to include different age groups in heritage projects.

Three on-line webinars are available on the Heritage Week website to support people organising projects or events. The webinars include:

§ Welcome to National Heritage Week 2021 that outlines this year’s approach and significant dates.

§ Taking Your Project On-line that demonstrates the ways in which you can share your heritage digitally.

§ Communicating Your Project that provides advice on how to share your project widely over social media and with local media outlets.

They are available on-line at: https://www.heritageweek.ie/ register-a-project/webinars- for-organisers

Other on-line resources will assist people with undertaking research, presenting projects, recording video and audio, making a podcast, hosting virtual events and running social media campaigns. Heritage projects can be showcased during National Heritage Week by means such as on-line talks, exhibitions, videos, podcasts, slideshow presentations, blogs, media coverage, dedicated websites, social media coverage or small, restricted social gatherings that comply with official public health advice.

National Heritage Week is coordinated by The Heritage Council and Local Authority Heritage Officers with support from the Department of Housing, Local Government & Heritage. Further information on how to get involved in National Heritage Week is available on-line at www.heritageweek.ie, via e-mail at heritageweek@heritagecouncil. ie or by telephone at (087) 368 3515.