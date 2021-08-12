Covid-19 Vaccine Registration opens for 12 to 15 year olds

Parents and Guardians of Donegal children aged between 12 and 15 living in Ireland can register their child for their Covid-19 vaccine from today, Thursday August 12.

Dr Lucy Jessop Director of Public Health at the HSE National Immunisation Office said, “Vaccines will be offered to all children aged 12 to 15, and they are particularly recommended for children who have a health condition that puts them at higher risk of severe illness from Covid-19, or if they live with someone who is at higher risk of Covid-19. Parents of healthier children can read all about the benefits and risks of the vaccine on hse.ie and make an informed choice about vaccinating their child against Covid-19.”

Parents can read about Covid-19 vaccines for 12-15s here https://www2.hse.ie/screening- and-vaccinations/covid-19- vaccine/get-the-vaccine/ deciding-on-vaccination-for- 12-to-15-year-olds/.

How to register

The quickest and easiest way to register for a vaccine is online on hse.ie. Parents will need the child’s Personal Public Service (PPS) number, an Eircode, a mobile phone number and an email address. Alternatively, parents can call HSELive on 1800 700 700 to register their child over the phone. Children who don’t have a PPSN can also be vaccinated, their parents can register them on the phone with HSElive.

Once a parent successfully registers their child, we will send vaccine centre appointment details by text message.

Children aged 12 to 15 who are registered online will be offered a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine through a vaccination centre.

Children in this age group can also be vaccinated at participating GPs and pharmacies. Check with your GP or find a list of participating pharmacies on hse.ie

Parental consent required

A parent or legal guardian will need to give consent for their child to get their Covid-19 vaccine. If a parent registers online, they will be sent a text message with a link to give consent before the appointment. This will be sent to the number used to register.

A parent or legal guardian will need go to the appointment in person to give consent if they:

- do not give consent online

- register by phone - it is not possible to give consent over the phone

The child getting the vaccine will also be asked if they are happy to get the vaccine at their appointment.

Attending the appointment

Most children aged 12 to 15 will be vaccinated at a vaccination centre near their home. They will need to bring an adult to their appointment. Children aged 12 to 15 attending alone will not be vaccinated.

Where possible, the child’s parent or legal guardian should attend the vaccination appointment with their child. If the parent or legal guardian has given consent online in advance, it is possible for them to ask another adult to bring their child to the appointment. If consent has not been given yet, the child's parent or legal guardian has to be there.

Parents of children with additional needs who might need an appointment at a quieter time can contact HSELive to request this.

If possible, children aged 12 to 15 should bring a form of identification with their date of birth on it (eg passport or birth certificate). If 12 to 15 year olds do not have any identification, the adult who brings them to their appointment can confirm their identity and their age.

For more information see https://www2.hse.ie/screening-and-vaccinations/covid-19-vaccine/