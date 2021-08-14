Planning permission sought for Ireland's most northerly campervan facility

Plans are in the pipeline for what could be Ireland’s most northerly campervan park.
Planning permission is being sought from Donegal Co. Council for the construction of a parking area - with associated works - to accommodate ten campervans/motorhomes at Ardmalin, Malin Head.
Submissions can be made until September 14.
A decision on whether to grant or refuse planning permission by the local authority is due on October 5, 2021.
The applicant is Paul Harkin.
