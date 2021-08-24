Sligo University Hospital has highest number of daily Covid-19 admissions

Sligo University Hospital is treating 21 Covid-19 patients, down two on the day before
Sligo University Hospital has had more Covid-19 admissions in 24 hours than any other hospital in the country.
The hospital, which has parts of south Donegal in its catchment area, admitted five patients in the 24 hours up to 8pm on Monday.
The latest data from the Health Service Executive (HSE) shows the hospital is treating 21 Covid-19 patients, down two on the day before. Two cases are being treated in ICU.
Letterkenny University Hospital is treating 10 cases, no change on the day before, with one case in ICU. There was one Covid-19 admission in 24 hours.
Nationally, there were 304 cases in hospitals on Monday night, down 14 on the day before. There were 60 cases in ICU, up one on the previous day.
Galway University Hospital is treating the highest number of cases with 31.
