Fantastic job opportunities just came up at one of the most scenic airports in the world

If you have always dreamt of working at an airport your dreams really could take flight as Donegal Airport is seeking to form a recruitment panel for full-time permanent positions from which immediate and future vacancies will be filled.
Shortlisting will apply to applications, and interviews including practicals will be held onsite at Donegal Airport on Friday, September 10.
The successful candidates will be working in a multi-tasking role which includes aircraft handling and despatch, aviation security and rescue and firefighting.
Extensive training will be required in all aspects of the role with external certification involving both written and practical examinations.
View this post on Instagram
Candidates must have a good standard of education and have excellent communication skills – both written and oral.
Irish language proficiency is desirable.
Please submit your CV to:
The Human Resource Manager, Donegal Airport
Email: recruitment@donegalairport.ie
Closing date for applications is at 4pm on Friday, September 3.Donegal Airport is an Equal Opportunities Employer
More News
Malin Head Coast Guard was alerted after 11pm and the Lough Swilly RNLI all-weather lifeboat was sent to the scene
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.