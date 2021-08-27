Search our Archive

27/08/2021

Fantastic job opportunities just came up at one of the most scenic airports in the world

If you have always dreamt of working at an airport your dreams really could take flight as Donegal Airport is seeking to form a recruitment panel for full-time permanent positions from which immediate and future vacancies will be filled.

Shortlisting will apply to applications, and interviews including practicals will be held onsite at Donegal Airport on Friday,  September 10.
The successful candidates will be working in a multi-tasking role which includes aircraft handling and despatch, aviation security and rescue and firefighting.
Extensive training will be required in all aspects of the role with external certification involving both written and practical examinations. 

Candidates must have a good standard of education and have excellent communication skills – both written and oral.
Irish language proficiency is desirable.
Please submit your CV to:
The Human Resource Manager, Donegal Airport
Email: recruitment@donegalairport.ie
Closing date for applications is at 4pm on Friday, September 3.Donegal Airport is an Equal Opportunities Employer

