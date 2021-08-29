Leo Varadkar leads tributes to Bernard McGuinness

The Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar has expressed his condolences on the death of veteran Donegal county councillor Bernard McGuinness.

“It was with deep sadness that I learned of the passing of Cllr Bernard McGuinness,” Mr Varadkar said of the Inishowen councillor who was a stalwart of the party in Donegal for more than 40 years.

The Culdaff man was first elected to Donegal County Council in 1979 and was returned to office at each subsequent election.

“His commitment to his constituents, to the county of Donegal and to his party was exemplary during that long period of public service, “ Mr Varadkar said.

“Bernard will be remembered for the huge amount of energy and time he gave to crucial cross-border projects. My condolences go to his wife Jan, their five children and his extended family.”

Forty-two years

A farmer, publican and shopkeeper, he served as chair of Donegal County Council and as a member of the North Western Health Board, the Health Service Forum, cross-border bodies and a host of other committees in a career that spanned 42 years.

He passed away at the weekend at the Galway Clinic. His remains are due to arrive in Muff at around 6.30pm on Sunday on the way to his home.

Donegal TD Joe McHugh said his was extremely sad to learn of the passing of his friend and colleague.

“At the time I entered politics Bernard had already clocked up 20 years of political experience having entered politics in 1979. Bernard was my political mentor for more than two decades and at all times I knew my place - Bernard was the boss. In his last two terms he was a father figure to many new generation councillors, a role he adopted with great enthusiasm.

“He wore his blue shirt and county council tie with pride and always fought his corner for his County and beloved Inishowen, with a particular fondness for the Northern part of the peninsula.

“In Bernard’s 42 years in politics, he continued to keep his politics on the basics with his no-nonsense common-sense approach to all challenges. He was an honourable decent man and a Fine Gael man to the backbone.”

Tributes have also been paid to Cllr McGuinness by his party colleagues on the council - Jimmy Kavanagh, Martin Harley and Barry Sweeney.

“His interest never diminished, and he was still as active as ever and is the current chair of Inishowen Municipal Council, and has been chairman of the strategic policy committee on housing since the 2019 local election,” his council colleagues said in a statement.

“He was a dedicated public representative who loved Donegal and most of all his native Inishowen which he served with great loyalty, hard work and commitment for such a long period of time. Solving problems and finding solutions for the people that he represented was at the heart of everything he did.

“Bernard will be sadly missed by all of us in Fine Gael; to the local organisation in Donegal he is simply irreplaceable. Sincere sympathy to Jan, Maria, Jean, Johnny, Ross and Gregory and to all his family and friends on their very sad loss. May he rest in peace.”