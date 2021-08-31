Minister McConalogue pays tribute to late Cllr Bernard McGuinness

Paying tribute to the late Councillor Bernard McGuinness, Minister for the Marine, Agriculture and Food, Charlie McConalogue TD described the Culdaff native as "a real personality".

Mnister McConalogue said Cllr McGuinness would "definitely be missed".

He added: "I was saddened to hear of Bernard's sudden passing at the weekend and I want to extend my symapthy to Jan and Maria, Johnny, Jean, Ross and Gregory. Bernard is going to be tremendously missed by everyone who knew him.

"I have known Bernard from I was young age having grown up in the same community as him. He was somebody who was always at the centre of that community and gave generously of his time and of his energy to community matters of importance and was centerally involved in his home parish of Culdaff and Bocan Church. He was an ever-present member of the local choir, which was emblematic of his centrality to everything that hapened in that parish on a community basis.

"Bernard was also a central presence in the business community of North Inishowen, through his pub and his shop and also the community life of his local parish, through Culdaff Soccer Club and the organising of the New Year's Eve Swim at Culdaff beach, where he provided spirits to warm the swimmers up when they came out of the water. Bernard was in his element on ocassions such as that because he was someone who very much enjoyed the social side of life, engaging with people and extracting fun and enjoyment from all aspects of life.

"Bernard also had a tremendous political career of more than 40 years and was Cathaoirleach of the county on a few ocassions. He contested General elections and also came within one vote of winning a Seanad by-election, back in the early 2000s. Bernard absolutely enjoyed politics and worked very hard at it and very muchenjoyed working with people and the social side of it as well and his enjoyment of it was obvious in the fact he continued it for so many years and never stopped, in fact he seemed to enjoy it more as the years went on.

"Bernard would have been known right across the country as well and would have relationships with councillors and party members right across the country as well. He is going to be missed by everyone who knew him. He was also somebody had a very strong insight into life and politics and issues. He could always cut through an issue very well and his view was always worth seeking out and considering and taking on board. There was always value in getting his views.

"Bernard will be missed by everyone who knew him and by so many circles of life in Culdaff, Inishowen and by people across the country," said Minister McConalogue.