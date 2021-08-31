Search our Archive

31/08/2021

Minister McConalogue pays tribute to late Cllr Bernard McGuinness

'Bernard was centrally involved in his home parish of Culdaff' - Minister Charlie McConalogue

'Bernard was centrally involved in his home parish of Culdaff' - Minister Charlie McConalogue

'Bernard was centrally involved in his home parish of Culdaff' - Minister Charlie McConalogue

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

Email:

catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie

Paying tribute to the late Councillor Bernard McGuinness, Minister for the Marine, Agriculture and Food, Charlie McConalogue TD described the Culdaff native as "a real personality".

Mnister McConalogue said Cllr McGuinness would "definitely be missed". 

He added: "I was saddened to hear of Bernard's sudden passing at the weekend and I want to extend my symapthy to Jan and Maria, Johnny, Jean, Ross and Gregory. Bernard is going to be tremendously missed by everyone who knew him.

"I have known Bernard from I was young age having grown up in the same community as him. He was somebody who was always at the centre of that community and gave generously of his time and of his energy to community matters of importance and was centerally involved in his home parish of Culdaff and Bocan Church. He was an ever-present member of the local choir, which was emblematic of his centrality to everything that hapened in that parish on a community basis.

"Bernard was also a central presence in the business community of North Inishowen, through his pub and his shop and also the community life of his local parish, through Culdaff Soccer Club and the organising of the New Year's Eve Swim at Culdaff beach, where he provided spirits to warm the swimmers up when they came out of the water. Bernard was in his element on ocassions such as that because he was someone who very much enjoyed the social side of life, engaging with people and extracting fun and enjoyment from all aspects of life. 

"Bernard also had a tremendous political career of more than 40 years and was Cathaoirleach of the county on a few ocassions. He contested General elections and also came within one vote of winning a Seanad by-election, back in the early 2000s. Bernard absolutely enjoyed politics and worked very hard at it and very muchenjoyed working with people and the social side of it as well and his enjoyment of it was obvious in the fact he continued it for so many years and never stopped, in fact he seemed to enjoy it more as the years went on. 

"Bernard would have been known right across the country as well and would have relationships with councillors and party members right across the country as well. He is going to be missed by everyone who knew him. He was also somebody had a very strong insight into life and politics and issues. He could always cut through an issue very well and his view was always worth seeking out and considering and taking on board. There was always value in getting his views. 

"Bernard will be missed by everyone who knew him and by so many circles of life in Culdaff, Inishowen and by people across the country," said Minister McConalogue.

End of an era in Donegal following the death of well known public representative

Deep sadness at the passing of Inishowen Cathaoirleach Bernard McGuinness

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media