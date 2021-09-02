Search our Archive

02/09/2021

Tree in a Donegal town centre to be replaced due to health and safety issue

Measures are being put in place to ensure the same problem does not arise again

Glenties tree

The tree has become a safety hazard and will be replaced. PHOTO Glenties Community Development Group /Facebook

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

As part of ongoing footpath works in Glenties, a third tree in the town centre needs to be replaced.

Glenties Community Development Group posted a statement on social media which reads: “Following a meeting with council engineers and specialist tree contractors we have been informed that a third tree needs to be replaced as part of the ongoing works on the footpaths. 

“This tree, which is situated outside Brennan’s old shop, has grown to an extent where it is now breaking out the existing kerb line and is creating a health and safety issue due to its root growth. 

“This tree, along with the other two outside Brennan’s B&B and Phelan’s will be replaced with semi-mature trees similar in size to the one presently outside Sonny’s Bar and will be planted with root directors to ensure no further issues arise in the future. 

“We are satisfied as to the need for these tree replacements and are very happy with the size and quality of tree that will replace them.”

