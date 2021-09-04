Search

04/09/2021

Planning permission granted for 2km looped walk close to Donegal river

River Finn walk will be developed on Coillte forestry

A 2km recreational path along the River Finn has been granted planning permission.

Planning has been granted by Donegal County Council to Coiste Slí Taobh An Mhuillinn for the development east of Fintown.

The development includes a recreational walking path for public use on the banks of the River Finn on an existing Coillte forestry plantation.

The walkway will incorporate already existing Coillte forestry roads as well as the creation of new walking paths in a loop of the site.

The plans include the development of a small car park for ten cars at the entrance to the site. The car park will be fenced with wooden fencing and secured with a wooden gate. 

