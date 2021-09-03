Top of the class - Donegal student gets EIGHT A1s in the Leaving Certificate

Oisín Ó Fearáin pictured with his brother Eoghan and Principal Mícheál Ó Giobúin
A Donegal Leaving Certificate student has plenty of reasons to celebrate today - after getting eight A1 grades.
Oisín Ó Fearáin became the first student ever from Coláiste Ailigh in Letterkenny to achieve this.
He is pictured with his brother Eoghan and Principal Mícheál Ó Giobúin.
Another student that has received the full 625 points is Liam Ó Hannagáin having scored seven A1s and an A2.
Liam is abroad on scholarship to Yale University.
He is seen here from the last school term (receiving an award for outstanding achievement from SciFest).
The school is delighted with the results today with over half of the students having received over 500 points and almost a fifth scoring over 600 points.
