Search our Archive

03/09/2021

Top of the class - Donegal student gets EIGHT A1s in the Leaving Certificate

Superb result for student from Coláiste Ailigh

Top of the class - Donegal student gets EIGHT A1s in the Leaving Certificate

Oisín Ó Fearáin pictured with his brother Eoghan and Principal Mícheál Ó Giobúin

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A Donegal Leaving Certificate student has plenty of reasons to celebrate today - after getting eight A1 grades.

Oisín Ó Fearáin became the first student ever from Coláiste Ailigh in Letterkenny to achieve this.

He is pictured with his brother Eoghan and Principal Mícheál Ó Giobúin.

Another student that has received the full 625 points is Liam Ó Hannagáin having scored seven A1s and an A2.

Liam is abroad on scholarship to Yale University.

He is seen here from the last school term (receiving an award for outstanding achievement from SciFest).

The school is delighted with the results today with over half of the students having received over 500 points and almost a fifth scoring over 600 points.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media