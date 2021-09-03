Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, has announced the launch of a Brexit Temporary Fleet Tie-up Scheme.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, the Brexit Temporary Fleet Tie-up Scheme will help mitigate the impacts of quota cuts on the fishing fleet arising from the Trade and Cooperation Agreement agreed in December between the European Union and the UK.

It said that the scheme delivers on a recommendation of the Seafood Sector Task Force in its June 2021 Interim Report. The scheme is targeted at white fish vessels in the Polyvalent and Beam Trawl segments.

Minister McConalogue said: “Arising from the Trade and Cooperation Agreement between the European Union and the UK, Ireland is set to lose 26,412 tonnes of quota per year on a phased basis up to 2026, valued at around €43 million. These quota cuts affect many of our most valuable fish stocks and have significant impacts for incomes in our fishing fleet in 2021.

"The Task Force I established in March has carefully considered this issue and recommended in its June 2021 Interim Report that a temporary fleet tie-up scheme should be implemented for the whitefish fleet to make best use of the reduced quota available in 2021 and to ensure continuity of supply throughout the remainder of this year.

“The scheme I am launching today will invite vessels in the polyvalent and beam trawl segments to tie-up for a one-month period during October to December 2021.

"These vessels would tie-up at the quayside and cease all fishing activity for that month. In return, the vessel owner would receive a payment compensating for the lost fishing income. The vessel owners will in turn be required to distribute one third of that payment to crew. The following payment rates will apply," he concluded.

The payment for one month per the size of a vessel are as follows: Under 10 m (€4,600); 10 < 12 m (€7,100); 12 < 15 m

(€14,200); 15 < 18 m (€24,500); 18 < 21 m (€45,400); and 22 < 24 m (€59,000); 24m < 40 m (€88,700).



The Scheme will be administered by Bord Iascaigh Mhara and further details will be available from BIM in due course at https://bim.ie/fisheries/ funding/.