Search

08/09/2021

Troubled waters - mystery pollutant at Donegal beach and beauty spot is making people sick

Community calls for help in sourcing and fixing the problem

Mountcharles

These water samples were taken either side of Mountcharles Pier at the same time

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

Email:

siobhanjournalism@gmail.com

For generations, Mountcharles shore has been a firm favourite for serious sea swimmers, occasional dippers and thrill-seeking pier jumpers.

But recently, there is much cause for concern. Water users at Mountcharles have noted an increased frequency in visible contamination. Locals and visitors have reported coming out of the water coated in grime. They have also observed (and smelled) human faeces and other waste matter.

One woman’s serious illness led to a public health inquiry which concluded that she had picked up an infection while swimming at Mountcharles.

So where is this contamination coming from and what can be done about it?

That was the focus of a meeting held at Mountcharles Pier recently to try and get to the root of the problem.

See this week's Donegal Post in shops now for a special report into the problem, including one woman's story of a serious and frightening illness that a public health inquiry linked back to the seawater at Mountcharles.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media