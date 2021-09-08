Troubled waters - mystery pollutant at Donegal beach and beauty spot is making people sick

For generations, Mountcharles shore has been a firm favourite for serious sea swimmers, occasional dippers and thrill-seeking pier jumpers.

But recently, there is much cause for concern. Water users at Mountcharles have noted an increased frequency in visible contamination. Locals and visitors have reported coming out of the water coated in grime. They have also observed (and smelled) human faeces and other waste matter.

One woman’s serious illness led to a public health inquiry which concluded that she had picked up an infection while swimming at Mountcharles.

So where is this contamination coming from and what can be done about it?

That was the focus of a meeting held at Mountcharles Pier recently to try and get to the root of the problem.

