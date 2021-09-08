Donegal man appointed to role of President of Ireland's newest university

Stranorlar native, Professor Vincent Dunnane has been appointed President of the Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands and Midwest.

The institution which replaces Athlone and Limerick Institutes of Technology will become Ireland’s third technological university (TU) On October 1.

Students who are starting their academic term this September, and students who will graduate next year, will do so in a university and with university qualifications.

Chair of the Joint Governing Body of the AIT-LIT Consortium, Professor Tom Collins said: “All in the consortium are very pleased that Vincent Cunnane is to be the inaugural President.

“He has a distinguished record of achievement in the academic, research and development spheres. He is eminently qualified to lead the development of the TU and its contribution to the economic, social and cultural life of the Midlands, Midwest and beyond. In that task he will be greatly assisted by the quality and commitment of the leadership team and staff of the TU."

The appointment was announced recently by Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris TD following an international recruitment process. The term of the appointment is eight years.

Professor Cunnane joins the Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest from Limerick IT, where he has been president since 2016. Prior to that, he was president of IT Sligo.

He was formerly Chief Executive Officer of Shannon Development until its merger into the Shannon Airport Authority Group of Companies. Before that, he was Vice President of Research at the University Limerick, where he also lectured and researched.

Professor Cunnane is an internationally renowned researcher in the field of physical electrochemistry. He is Chair of THEA and former chair of the Governing Council of the Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies, and a member of the board of the National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training.

He is married to Helena and has three adult sons, Eoghan, Connor and Ciaran.