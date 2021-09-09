Search

09/09/2021

Driver tests positive for cocaine after being stopped on Donegal road for holding a mobile phone

Gardaí appeal to people to motorists to make road safety a priority

Garda car top

Gardaí are reminding people not to drive under the influence of drugs

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

A motorist in Donegal who was stopped by gardaí for holding a mobile phone while driving will no doubt be very much regretting making or taking the call.

After being stopped for the mobile phone offence on Tuesday, the driver was then found to be driving under the influence of cocaine.

A garda spokesperson said: "Buncrana Roads Policing Unit arrested a driver who failed the roadside oral fluid test (testing positive for cocaine). The driver had been detected holding a mobile phone while driving.

"Please do not take unnecessary risks on the road.

"Never hold/use a mobile phone while driving.

"Never drive while under the influence of alcohol/drugs.

"Please make the decision today to make road safety one of your top priorities and help us make our roads a safer place for everyone."

