Donegal TD’s support school secretaries in their campaign for pay equality

Donegal TD’s, Pearse Doherty and Pádraig Mac Lochlainn have sent their solidarity and support to all school secretaries across Donegal who will be holding a strike on Wednesday in their campaign for pay equality, improved working conditions and pension entitlements.

The Donegal Sinn Féin TD’s will meet with the representatives of the secretaries at the gates of Leinster House on Wednesday to offer their support and listen to their demands.

Pearse Doherty TD said:

"Strike action is the last thing that secretaries wanted. Their hand has been forced after years of poor treatment and inaction by successive governments.

“The insulting offer put forward by the Minister for Education at the WRC last month, which was far from securing pay equality, was the last straw.

“This government’s insulting behaviour towards school secretaries is particularly shocking and frustrating, given the Tánaiste gave a commitment back in October that his government would address this and finally secure pay equality and pension entitlements for secretaries.

"It is now obvious that this was an attempt to pull the wool over secretaries’ eyes. School secretaries have had enough of the false promises, they deserve far better.

“Secretaries are not asking for the earth; all they want is the pay equality, improved working conditions and pensions that they are entitled to.

TD Padráig Mac Lochlainn added:

“The government cannot continue to bury their heads in the sand and hope that this will go away.