Gaming consoles stolen during burglary

The break-in occurred at Ard Colm Cille, Letterkenny
Gaming consoles have been stolen from a home in Letterkenny during a burglary.
The break-in occurred at Ard Colm Cille in the town on Friday, September 10 between 9am and 6pm.
A PlayStation 5, an Xbox and a bottle of gin were among the items taken from the house. Gardaí believe the back door of the home had been left unlocked.
Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area or who is offered gaming consoles for sale in suspicious circumstances is asked to contact Letterkenny garda station on 074 91 67100.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them at Buncrana garda station on 074 93 20540
