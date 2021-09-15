Search

15/09/2021

Good news as Ballyshannon Musical Society set to host AGM

Sister Act is just one of many successful musicals hosted by the Society in recent years

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

One of the most popular societies in south Donegal have some very good news to announce.

The Ballyshannon Musical Society is an institution, providing musical entertainment for the wider area since 1952 and none have been harder hit through the last year and a half through lockdown.

They hosted a great online series where some of the main participants in productions over the years recalled some of their most striking memories and occasions and there were many.

With Covid 19 restrictions easing, Ballyshannon Musical Society say they are now delighted to host their 2021 AGM in the Abbey Arts Centre on Friday September 24, 2021 at 8pm.

"We hope to see you all there to discuss our options for the year ahead," they say. 

We can't wait for them to be up and running again. 

