Letterkenny University Hospital still under stress over bed admissions

46 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning at Letterkenny University Hospital, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.

12 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 34 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

Last Thursday, as a result of an outbreak of Covid-19 at Letterkenny Hospital, which is impacting on a number of wards, visiting restrictions were also introduced at the hospital.

At Sligo University Hospital, which covers patients from the south Donegal area, 19 admitted patients were waiting for beds there, with 10 patients located in the Emergency Department.

Nationally, 396 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning. 325 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 71 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

Visiting restrictions are in place in areas of Letterkenny hospital impacted by the current Covid-19 outbreak.

The Hospital is facilitating patient visiting in all areas of the hospital not affected by the outbreak in line with national guidance. However, visitors are being asked only to attend if absolutely necessary and to be mindful of patient and staff safety.