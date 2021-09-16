Moville's St Columb’s NS to get new classroom - Minister McConalogue
Minister Charlie McConalogue has confirmed that St Columb’s NS, in Moville, has been approved to proceed to construction under the Additional School Accommodation Scheme.
St Columb’s, NS has been approved to construction for a new mainstream classroom and for an assisted user WC .
The Minister commented: "This is fantastic news for the Moville community, for the staff, students and parents of the school and will add to the capacity of the school. I thank Minister Norma Foley for confirming the news."
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.