Seantor Eileen Flynn is over the moon with her new baby girl

Senator Eileen Flynn gave birth to a beautiful baby girl during the early hours of Thursday morning.
Lacey Mary Whyte came into this world at 6.21 on Thursday.
Liam Flynn said that the family are delighted. The couple's toddler Billie will mark her second birthday this Monday.
Senator Flynn thanked the hospital staff at Letterkenny University Hospital who took amazing care of her and her baby girl and called for further investment in maternity care throughout Ireland.
She said: "I would like to thank the staff at Letterkenny University Hospital who went above and beyond with their brilliant care."
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.