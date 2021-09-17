Search

17/09/2021

Seantor Eileen Flynn is over the moon with her new baby girl

Seantor Eileen Flynn is over the moon with her new baby girl

Reporter:

Michelle NicPháidín

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Senator Eileen Flynn gave birth to a beautiful baby girl during the early hours of Thursday morning. 

Lacey Mary Whyte came into this world at 6.21 on Thursday. 

Liam Flynn said that the family are delighted. The couple's toddler Billie will mark her second birthday this Monday. 

Senator Flynn thanked the hospital staff at Letterkenny University Hospital who took amazing care of her and her baby girl and called for further investment in maternity care throughout Ireland. 

She said: "I would like to thank the staff at Letterkenny University Hospital who went above and beyond with their brilliant care."

BREAKING: Donegal family representatives present Final Defective Blocks Working Group position

'It is important to remember, we are all affected homeowners and our homes are collapsing around us'

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media