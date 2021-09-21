Appeal issued after motorist punched in the face

Gardaí are seeking a man who assaulted a motorist while he was sitting in his car.
The motorist was in a parked car on the junction of Causeway Road and Cockhill Road in Buncrana between 10.30am and 10.40am on Wednesday, September 15.
He was approached by a man on foot who punched him in the face while he was still seated in his car.
The man fled towards the town centre. The motorist received medical attention for injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening.
Anyone who may have witnessed the assault, or may have dashcam footage of the incident, is asked to contact Buncrana gardaí on (074) 9320540.
