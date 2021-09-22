Search

22/09/2021

The Connacht-Ulster Alliance Lead Out with Work Based Learning Appointment

The Connacht-Ulster Alliance Lead Out with Work Based Learning Appointment

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Letterkenny Institute of Technology (LYIT) along with its technological university consortium partners, GMIT and IT Sligo are delighted to announce the appointment of Ken Lyons to the role of Work Based Learning Programme Development Manager. 

Ken will be working with industry on a national basis, including the North-West/West region, to lead out on developing funded programmes through the Education 4.0 initiative in the area of hospitality management and food innovation. 

This is welcomed news, given the crisis the sector is currently in, from an employment perspective. The pandemic has created a severe shortage in staff, but through conversation Ken intends to have with industry, it is hoped that a new way of balancing employment with education can be uncovered, and that the respective Departments of Tourism within the CUA can lead out with cutting-edge work-based learning programmes along with its industry partners over the course of the next three years. 

This represents a fantastic opportunity for LYIT and its respective partners, as the project will create opportunities for new or current employees within the hospitality and tourism sector to earn and learn, affording them the ability to acquire technical and soft skills in the workplace. 

Speaking of the appointment, Ken said: “I am grateful to have been afforded this opportunity and to be able to bring my industry experience to this project. Work-based learning represents a huge opportunity to address the needs of the industry. Engaging industry on a national basis in meaningful dialogue is key and I look forward to leading this project on behalf of LYIT and its CUA partners”.

Could you be the county's winner of second highest-ever Lotto jackpot?

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media