The Connacht-Ulster Alliance Lead Out with Work Based Learning Appointment

Letterkenny Institute of Technology (LYIT) along with its technological university consortium partners, GMIT and IT Sligo are delighted to announce the appointment of Ken Lyons to the role of Work Based Learning Programme Development Manager.

Ken will be working with industry on a national basis, including the North-West/West region, to lead out on developing funded programmes through the Education 4.0 initiative in the area of hospitality management and food innovation.

This is welcomed news, given the crisis the sector is currently in, from an employment perspective. The pandemic has created a severe shortage in staff, but through conversation Ken intends to have with industry, it is hoped that a new way of balancing employment with education can be uncovered, and that the respective Departments of Tourism within the CUA can lead out with cutting-edge work-based learning programmes along with its industry partners over the course of the next three years.

This represents a fantastic opportunity for LYIT and its respective partners, as the project will create opportunities for new or current employees within the hospitality and tourism sector to earn and learn, affording them the ability to acquire technical and soft skills in the workplace.

Speaking of the appointment, Ken said: “I am grateful to have been afforded this opportunity and to be able to bring my industry experience to this project. Work-based learning represents a huge opportunity to address the needs of the industry. Engaging industry on a national basis in meaningful dialogue is key and I look forward to leading this project on behalf of LYIT and its CUA partners”.