30/09/2021

Donegal Cathaoirleach delighted by positive response to #MakeWayDay21

#MakeWayDay21 Campaign – Market Square Letterkenny, Sept 24, 2021

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Disability Federation of Ireland (DFI) released their online tool for the public to test and measure how accessible their local area is for those with a disability as part of #MakeWayDay21, last Friday.

Commenting on the campaign event at the Market Square, Letterkenny, Cllr. Jack Murray, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council said:

"I am delighted at the extremely positive response that Make Way Day has generated. This very innovative, yet straightforward campaign empowers citizens to have their say in how we can improve our public infrastructure to make it accessible for all. No doubt, we can always do better in helping all our citizens get from A to B so I would once again encourage everyone to visit www.makewayday.com and have your say."

Cllr. Jimmy Kavanagh, Mayor of Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District added:

“The day was a great success, we talked to several people and explained the reasoning behind the campaign. “Make way day" is now becoming an annual national event, and by continually getting the message out, more awareness is being created around the difficulties that disabled persons, wheelchair users, people with impaired vision, and the elderly face as they go about their day to day lives.  It is difficult enough living with disability, therefore businesses and the general public need to be aware of this and strive not to place obstacles in the way that make the lives of people with disabilities more difficult."

For more information and to play your part visit www.makewayday.com

