A never before Inishowen sight in aid of a fantastic cause is set to greet Buncrana and Inch Island locals and visitors.

The unique fundraiser in aid of Friends of Carndonagh Hospice will feature up to 60 horses and riders in what organiser, Jacqui O'Neill, called 'The Hack for the Hospice'.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Jacqui, who originally hails from Magherabeg on Inch Island, said she and group of supportive friends were doing the hack, which is taking place on Sunday, out of two locations, Crana Stables, in Buncrana and Carrickanee Stables on Inch Island.

She said: “At the minute, I have about 30 going out of Buncrana and I have about 30 going out of Inch and the numbers are rising all the time.

“We are going to leave Crana Stables on horseback between 10.30am and 11.00am and go on a walk around the countryside.

“For the Inch hack, we are going around Inch Island and we will be leaving the stables between 2.30pm and 3.00pm. I would encourage everyone to come out and enjoy the horses passing, and, of course, make a wee donation.

“The Harvest Thanksgiving Service is on the same day in Inch, so we are going to join up with the people attending that, they are coming out to greet us as we pass.

“This is a wonderful community event. The support I have been getting is amazing. I don't think anything like this has taken place in Inishowen before.

“Carndonagh Hospice is a cause which is very dear to my heart. My father, Tom Molloy died there two years ago. I will never forget what the staff there did for my dad. They were so good. The kindness we got from them was amazing. Cancer affects everyone.”

The Hack for the Hospice is the second part of Jacqui's fundraising drive for Carndonagh Hospice.

She said: “We have already raised more than €6,000 with a virtual sponsored walk during the Covid-19 lockdown. I have an amazing bunch of friends, which is why we managed to raise so much.

“I have friends who have people who died from Covid and Carndonagh Hospice was a big part of that as well, so The Hack for the Hospice is not just for me, it is for everybody who has lost somebody and everybody who may lose somebody in the near future.

“I would like to raise awareness in Inishowen that Carndonagh Hospice cares for everyone in Inishowen and it does so in many different ways, not just with nursing.

“I am also hoping to make The Hack for the Hospice an annual even because the interest I am having at the moment.

“I am limited to 50 horses that is why I have to go to another yard because, 50 horses together is a lot of horses. If I can stop the horses somewhere safely, people can come and greet them that would be so amazing.

“We are also having afternoon tea in Inch when we come back. There are people coming up from the Friends of Carndonagh Hospice to give us support.

“The community is all coming together to provide refreshments for us in the the Carrickanee Stables. I am praying the weather will be good.”