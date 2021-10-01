Draft Report not endorsed by Family Representatives

The eagerly anticipated Draft Report from the Working Group on the Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme has not yet been endorsed by the Donegal Family Representatives.

This casts doubt on whether or not the report can be formally finalised or indeed presented to the Minister for Housing, Darragh O'Brien.

The methodology outlined in the copy of the Draft Report from the Working Group on the Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme seen by Donegal Live said Minister O'Brien would consider the final report.

He would then brief the Coalition party leaders and consult with the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Minister for Finance and and Attorney General, to draft a Memo for Government to agree changes to the scheme in the coming weeks, as they would require whole of Government approval.

Minister O'Brien established the Working Group following the mica redress rally in Dublin on June 15. It comprised three Donegal homeowners; three Mayo homeowners, three officials from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage; the CEO of the Housing Agency, an Independent Housing Expert and Advisor; an official from Donegal County Council; and an official from Mayo County Council.

According to the draft report, its aim was “to inform the Government’s consideration of changes to the Defective Block scheme”.

“The report presents in detail the views of homeowners, submissions received and clarifications on the issues the Working Group interrogated over the past several months.”

The draft report proposes the following as the matters agreed by the Working Group to be put forward for consideration as improvements to the Scheme in the immediate term:

“Exempt Development Status: Put in place regulations to confer exempt development status on like for like replacement of Defective Concrete Blocks (DCB) homes.

“Financial Barrier to Scheme Entry: Revise application processes so the homeowner is only required to submit a building condition assessment (likely cost €500-750), similar to the Pyrite Resolution Board scheme, and thereafter the Housing Agency, on behalf of Local Authorities takes on the assessment, testing and categorisation of homes and recommendation of the appropriate remediation option to the Local Authorities.

“Methodology for Grant Calculation: To be based on a cost per square foot, discounted as appropriate, to exclude the cost of foundations, betterment, salvage etc. Society of Chartered Surveyors of Ireland to be asked to determine the appropriate cost per square foot using their existing rebuild cost indicator for insurance purposes.

“Alternative Accommodation Costs: Agreed in principle but quantum yet agreed.

RELATED

BREAKING: Donegal family representatives present Final Defective Blocks Working Group position 'It is important to remember, we are all affected homeowners and our homes are collapsing around us'

Submission by Engineers Ireland to the Working Group on the Defective Blocks Grant Scheme Read the full Submission here

'Long-term structural performance of retained blockwork uncertain' – Engineers Ireland 'Demolition or nothing' – Cllr Frank McBrearty

Engineer raises mica redress concerns Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme is 'unethical' - engineer claims

“Septic Tanks: Allow subject to an overall expenditure cap of €2,000 6. Expenditure Caps – Increase the current expenditure caps by the agreed alternative accommodation costs for each of the 5 remediation options.

“State Guarantee: Allow a second grant application for remediation Options 2, 3, 4 and 5 if the original blockwork retained in the home after the first remediation subsequently requires replacement. The second grant option to go with the home rather than the homeowner.

“Percentage Grant Awarded: Allow a 100% grant, subject to the revised expenditure caps, for each of the remediation Options 2, 3, 4 and 5. These remediation options have some equivalence with the Pyrite Remediation Scheme as they involve repairs to the existing home. Option 1 involves complete demolition to foundation level and rebuild of the home.”

The key requests from homeowners covering: 100% Cost Recovery; Property Exclusions and a State Guarantee are set out in the final homeowner submission in one of the appendices of the draft report.

The Draft Report from the Working Group on the Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme also stated additional issues have been raised during the deliberations of the Group, including those by Engineers Ireland, that would require further technical and scientific analysis and this would take time.

It added: “Consideration of any significant changes to the operation and administration of the Scheme will also require further analysis and consideration and consultation with various stakeholders

“At the last meeting of the Group, Minister O’Brien signalled his intention to bring a memorandum to Government in the coming weeks following the necessary engagement with the relevant Departments and Ministers and the Attorney General. The 'Final Homeowner Submission', this report and the Engineers Ireland submission will inform these discussions.”

In terms of principles which should inform any changes to the Scheme, the draft report said: “Timely: There are ongoing risks associated with the most damaged homes so a short term solution to address this is important. The work required to implement changes must be done in the most efficient and effective way. Changes must at least minimise any disruption to homeowners who are currently within the grant process.

“Reasonable: There must be reasonable, evidence based solutions. The solutions must be justified from an engineering perspective. The costs for undertaking remediation works are quantified. There should be a safety net for homeowners undertaking remediation, as distinct from rebuild, should they require further work to be done on their home.

“Consistent: Consistent in that each homeowner receives the same support for the same solution. That there is consistency in each county and between counties. Engineers need to be clear on the criteria for assessing options and clear on the regulations that apply.”

Regarding foundations, the Draft Report from the Working Group on the Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme said: “While potential issues in respect of foundations were raised at Group meetings, it is important to clarify that Engineers Ireland, in their report to the working group, did not make any reference to possible deficiencies in the existing foundations of Defective Concrete Block impacted homes.

“The Expert Group Report and the NSAI IS:465 standard, both make clear that the cause of damage in the affected homes is defective blockwork which has been caused by excessive amounts of pyrite or mica in the aggregate used to manufacture the said blocks.”