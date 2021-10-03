Three Donegal electoral areas registered Covid-19 infection rates above 1,000 per 100k of population

A 14-day HSE graph of the Daily Donegal cases up to September 29
There are now three local electoral areas (LEA’s) in Donegal that are registering a Covid-19, 14-day incidence rate above 1,000.
Milford is Ireland's current Covid hotspot, holding the highest rate of virus incidence per 100,000 of its population at 1,038.4 per 100k of population. That translate into 143 confirmed cases in the period from September 13 to 27.
Letterkenny LEA has a rate of 1,007 with 300 cases and Lifford-Stranorlar's LEA Covid rate stands at 1000.4 with 259 cases.
The areas with the lowest incidence of the infection were Buncrana LEA (101 cases) and Donegal LEA (93 cases).
Pic: The trajectory graph of Covid-19 cases in Donegal over the past two months
Nationally, 53% of the 271 Covid-19 deaths between April 1 and September 18 occurred in unvaccinated people.
31 per cent of those who died had been fully vaccinated against the virus and the remainder were partially vaccinated.
The September 13-27 Donegal incidence rate figures ranked highest to lowest rates of infection are:
Electoral area of Milford
Confirmed cases: 143
Rate per 100k pop: 1,038.4
Area population 13,771
Electoral area of Letterkenny
Confirmed cases: 300
Rate per 100k pop: 1,007
Area population 29,791
Electoral area of Lifford-Stranorlar
Confirmed cases: 259
Rate per 100k pop: 1,004
Area population 25,889
Electoral area of Carndonagh
Confirmed cases: 116
Rate per 100k pop: 683.8
Area population 16,964
Electoral area of Glenties
Confirmed cases: 109
Rate per 100k pop: 455.7
Area population 23,919
Electoral area of Buncrana
Confirmed cases: 101
Rate per 100k pop: 451.6
Area population 22,366
Electoral area of Donegal
Confirmed cases: 93
Rate per 100k pop: 352
Area population 26,493
