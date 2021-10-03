Search

03/10/2021

Three Donegal electoral areas registered Covid-19 infection rates above 1,000 per 100k of population

A 14-day HSE graph of the Daily Donegal cases up to September 29

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

There are now three local electoral areas (LEA’s) in Donegal that are registering a Covid-19, 14-day incidence rate above 1,000.

Milford is Ireland's current Covid hotspot, holding the highest rate of virus incidence per 100,000 of its population at 1,038.4 per 100k of population. That translate into 143 confirmed cases in the period from September 13 to 27.

Letterkenny LEA has a rate of 1,007 with 300 cases and Lifford-Stranorlar's LEA Covid rate stands at 1000.4 with 259 cases.

The areas with the lowest incidence of the infection were Buncrana LEA (101 cases) and Donegal LEA (93 cases). 

Pic: The trajectory graph of Covid-19 cases in Donegal over the past two months  

Nationally, 53% of the 271 Covid-19  deaths between April 1 and September 18 occurred in unvaccinated people. 

31 per cent of those who died had been fully vaccinated against the virus and the remainder were partially vaccinated.


The September 13-27 Donegal incidence rate figures ranked highest to lowest rates of infection are: 


Electoral area of Milford 

Confirmed cases: 143

Rate per 100k pop: 1,038.4

Area population 13,771


Electoral area  of Letterkenny

Confirmed cases: 300

Rate per 100k pop: 1,007

Area population 29,791


Electoral area of Lifford-Stranorlar  

Confirmed cases: 259

Rate per 100k pop: 1,004

Area population 25,889


Electoral area of Carndonagh 

Confirmed cases: 116

Rate per 100k pop: 683.8

Area population 16,964


Electoral area of Glenties 

Confirmed cases: 109

Rate per 100k pop: 455.7

Area population 23,919


Electoral area of Buncrana 

Confirmed cases: 101

Rate per 100k pop: 451.6

Area population 22,366


Electoral area of Donegal 

Confirmed cases: 93

Rate per 100k pop: 352

Area population 26,493

