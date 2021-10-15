EU Digital Covid Certificate third Country portal extended to Britain

The Government has now added a further service to enable Irish passport-holders who were vaccinated in Northern Ireland to apply for the EU Digital Covid Certificate in Ireland.

From today, October 15, this service will extend to Irish passport holders living in Britain as well as the existing service to those vaccinated in Northern Ireland.

The EU Digital Certificate third country portal is accessible to Irish passport holders vaccinated in Northern Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales. The portal is being made available to Irish passport holders on a phased basis.

With 8,000 certificates already issued to those vaccinated in Northern Ireland, this service will support the free and safe travel for Irish passport holders within the EU.

Applications will be accepted from individuals 18 years of age and older who hold a valid Irish passport and a vaccination certificate (including valid QR code) for a vaccine type currently authorised for use in Ireland including:

Pfizer-BioNtech Vaccine (Comirnaty®)

Moderna Vaccine (Moderna®)

Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine (Vaxzevria® or Covishield)

Johnson & Johnson/Janssen Vaccine (Janssen®)

The service will be accessible at covidcertificateportal.gov.ie

The service will be further extended again to be available to Irish passport holders vaccinated outside of the EU in November.

When accessing the service, applicants will be prompted to upload the QR code on the vaccination certificate. It is recommended that applicants upload the original PDF file which contains the verifiable QR code, ensuring the image is not blurred.

The Digital Covid Certificate helpline was setup to provide the public with a service to request their EU Digital Covid Certificate. Since launching in July earlier this year, this service has been expanded to include a number of online self-service portals and more recently a WebChat channel.

The expansion of this service to include multiple communication channels is in line with the Government’s commitment to the provision of accessible digital services, the government themselves have said.

Click here for direct link to access the service.