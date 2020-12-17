Motorist arrested in Donegal had flat tyre on car while drink driving

Gardaí in Donegal are appealing to people to make the right decisions when it comes to road safety this Christmas.

The appeal follows the arrest of a driver on Wednesday night for drink driving. The driver had also been travelling with a flat tyre when apprehended by Letterkenny Gardaí.

The driver has been charged to appear in Court on a later date.

A garda spokesperson said: "As the festive season approaches we urge everyone to make the right decisions when it comes to road safety. Please do not be the reason that there is an empty chair in your own house or in the home of another this Christmas!

"Any amount of alcohol will impair your driving.

"Please help keep our roads safe and never drink or drug drive."