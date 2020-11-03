Gardaí investigate the unauthorised taking of a car from a house in Lifford

Letterkenny gardaí investigate circumstances surrounding the unauthorised taking of a jeep from a house in Rossgier, Lifford.

The car was taken on Sunday, November 1 between 3am and 3.20am.

The vehicle was a red, Hyundai Santa-FE jeep. The jeep has the registration 03 DL 8028.

If anyone has any information in relation to the theft or as to the whereabouts of the jeep, please call Letterkenny gardaí on 074 91 67 100.