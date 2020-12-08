CAUTION: Roads deceptively slippery across Donegal with a number of collisions already reported

Motorists are advised that rain is concealing black ice, with many roads around Donegal being dangerously slippery.

There have been a number of reports of collisions this morning and overnight.

In Donegal Town, a vehicle hit the fence at Scoil Aodh Ruadh Agus Nuala this morning. The scene has since been cleared.

Overnight, there were collisions at McMonagle Stone, Mountcharles and at Barney Logues Bridge in Ballybofey.

Reports are that roads are particularly slippery between Ardara and Ardaghey, Glenties to Frosses and Bundoran to Donegal Town.

Back roads in all areas are exceptionally slippery, being described by many motorists as 'like a bottle.'

If conditions are bad in your area please let us know so that we can pass the information on to our readers.