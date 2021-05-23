Traffic disruption expected at Donegal school with roadworks taking place

Motorists in Donegal are advised that road resurfacing works are likely to cause delays in the Killymard area.

Resurfacing works are scheduled to take place on the LP1915-2 known as the Killymard Road or the Lough Eske Road on May 24 and 24.

A spokesperson for Donegal County Council said: "Traffic Control will be in operation and road users should give themselves extra time for their journeys.

"Donegal County Council would like to thank the public in advance for their cooperation."

This work follows on from major work on the Donegal Town to Scoil an Linbh Íosa portion of the road which saw surface levelling, drainage, bridge repairs and the development of a walkway in 2019.

The work taking place this week will improve the road surface continuing from the existing work to the old church area.