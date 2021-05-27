Order sought from Donegal County Council to close town's Main Street for six weeks

Donegal County Council has advertised its intention to make an order for the closure of Laghey Main Street for a six-week period.

The closure of the R-232-1 in Laghey Village is scheduled to take place from June 22 to July 30. This is necessary to facilitate the completion of a watermains replacement scheme.

A diversion will be in operation via the N15 and R232.

Anyone who wishes to object to the closure should do so in writing to: Roads & Transportation Section, Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford before 4pm on Monday, May 31.

A notice in the current issue of the Donegal Post reads: “In the event of objections being made to the granting of proposed road closures, the Council reserves the right to make the details of the objections available to the licence applicant where it considers it necessary in order to fully consider the validity of any of the objections received.”