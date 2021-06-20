Donegal people advised that road will be completely closed for essential road works

Motorists in Donegal are advised that the R254 Doochary to Glendowan Road is to close again on Monday.

The road was closed all day on Friday, but was reopened for the weekend. It will be closed again at 8am on Monday, and will remain closed until 6pm.

Donegal County Council wishes to inform motorists that the exact location of the road closure is between Doochary Village and Loughbarra at Commeen.

The Diversion route will be via the R252 through Fintown, R250 into Newmills and the R251 into Glendowan and Churchill.

Donegal County Council apologises for any inconvenience which this may cause.