"We do not want a tragedy on the roads this weekend" - garda appeal as driver clocked at 167km/h

The Donegal Rally due to take place this weekend was cancelled due to Covid-19 but that has not stopped fans congregating in the county, particularly in the Letterkenny area.

Among the offences for which drivers were fined or arrested was a speeding detection of 167Km/h in a 100km/h zone. The driver was arrested and charged.

A garda spokesperson said: "Another will now receive three penalty points and an €80 fine for travelling at 137Km/h in a 100Km/h zone.

"We are out on the roads again today and for the duration of the weekend.

"Please ensure that your car is in a roadworthy condition and ensure that you abide by the rules of the road.

"We do not want a tragedy on the roads this weekend or any weekend. Slow down."

The Roads Policing Unit from Buncrana and Letterkenny Garda Stations conducted the speed checks and also carried out car inspections in conjunction with Road Safety Authority Ireland.