FLASHBACK FRIDAY: Moville GAA goes 'Cha Cha' for Strictly Come Dancing (2010)

Contact
We have delved deep into the Donegal photographic archive with a collection of pictures taken at a Strictly Come Dancing competition held in Moville (2010).
Click the 'Next >' arrow above or 'Next Story' below to go through the gallery
How many familiar faces will you spot today. Get tagging!
The ladies onstage at the Moville GAA Strictly come dancing night at the Caiseal Mara Hotel in Moville.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Winners of the Strictly come dancing event in Moville Claire Doherty and Darragh Henry with their families and friends at the Caiseal Mara Hotel.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.