Major campaign underway to secure ban on LGBTI+ conversion therapy across island of Ireland

Moves to implement an all-island ban on LGBTI+ conversion therapy have taken a significant step forward with campaigners on both sides of the border uniting to persuade policymakers to act.

The partnership between LGBT Ireland in the South and the Northern based Rainbow Project is being supported by a grant of €20,000. This is being provided through an All-Island Fund from The Community Foundation for Ireland and the Community Foundation for Northern Ireland. It is among 30 civil society initiatives securing funding.

The aim is to develop a shared legal policy position which can be included in legislation in both jurisdictions and for a shared awareness raising campaign with the intention of securing an outright ban.

A campaign is being developed which will highlight the dangers of conversion therapy, in particular to young people. It will be used to educate lawmakers and to pull together the legal basis for outlawing practices which can include pseudo psychological treatments and aversion therapies, to practices that are religiously based (such as ‘purification’ or fasting).

Paula Fagan of LGBT Ireland says while no Irish research currently exists, a UK Government survey shows that 7% of LGBT people had either undergone or been offered so called therapy with the figure for young trans people almost double that at 13%.

She said: “These are dangerous and degrading practices not only do not work but have a lasting and long-term on the health and well-being of people.

“The only way to ensure that our community is protected from these therapies which have no scientific or medical basis is to bring in an all-island ban.

“We look forward to working together with the Rainbow Project in Belfast. Together we will share our experiences, research and knowledge.

“Through this partnership it is our hope that we will deepen the knowledge required amongst law makers to bring about much needed change.

“By working together through a coordinated campaign led by both LGBTI+ organisations it will greatly increase the potential to build the swell of support needed to achieve legislation that is aligned in both jurisdictions.

“Only by achieving a shared legislative and policy response will we avoid LGBTI+ children and adults being exposed to these harmful practices on this island.

“If legislation is only achieved in one jurisdiction, or religious exemptions are included in one law and not another, there will be a very real risk that people will continue to be exposed to these treatments, by being sent across the border.”

John O’Doherty of The Rainbow Project in Northern Ireland agrees.

He said: “We are delighted to be working on an all island basis on this important issue as well as with partners across the United Kingdom.

“LGBTI+ organisations across this island have been working collectively to ensure the most effective legislative ban on the dangerous and damaging practice of conversion therapy.

“The Rainbow Project has been supporting clients who are living with the trauma of conversion therapy often decades after exposure to this dangerous practice.

“Everyone on this island needs to be protected from the pseudo-science behind this practice and the underlying mindset that LGBTI+ people need a fix or a cure.

“Conversion therapy is wrong and causes harm no matter how or where it is delivered.

“This opportunity provides our sector with increased resources to engage with our community, and in particular victims of conversion therapy, and with our partners across this island to ensure that same level of protection is ensured across the United Kingdom and Ireland."