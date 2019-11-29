Contact

Multi-million euro flood funding announcement for Donegal seaside town

Senator Mac Lochlainn urges Minister to fast track scheme

Swan Park flooding

Buncrana's Swan Park following the floods of 2017.

A multi-million investment in Buncrana's flood defence network has been welcomed.

Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works (OPW) and Flood Relief, Kevin 'Boxer' Moran announced funding of 3.3 million euro has now been approved to construct a flood relief scheme alongside the Crana River, while on a visit to the county today.

However Inishowen Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn has called on the senior officials on Donegal Co. Council and in the Minister’s Office of Public Works (OPW) Department to speed up the delivery of these schemes.

Senator Mac Lochlainn said: "I congratulate the Buncrana Flood Group of campaigning families in Buncrana on this news today. They have fought hard for this announcement after their traumatic experience of the August 2017 floods.

"My frustration however is the length of time it is taking to get through the design and planning stages of these schemes. 18 months after the announcement of funding for the Burnfoot Flood Relief Scheme, we still don’t have a design consultant in place.

"This is unacceptable and I challenged the senior officials on Donegal County Council and in the Minister’s Office of Public Works (OPW) Department to speed up the delivery of these schemes at the meeting in Lifford today."

