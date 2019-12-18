Court rules John Downey was an 'active participant' in Hyde Park bombing

The High Court in London has ruled that John Downey was an "active participant" in the IRA bombing at Hyde Park in 1982.

The judgement was made in London following a civil action brought by one of the victim's families.

The ruling paves the way for a damages claim to be made against the Donegal man.

The attack killed four soldiers from the Household Cavalry and injured 31 people.

Mrs Justice Yip told the court she was satisfied Mr Downey was "an active participant" in a carefully planned attack.

It followed the collapse of Mr Downey's murder trial five years ago, when it emerged he had a guarantee against prosecution issued by the government, known as an on-the-run letter.

The 67-year-old did not play any part in the trial but filed a written defence denying any involvement in the attack.

Announcing her conclusions in London Mrs Justice Yip said: "This was a deliberate, carefully planned attack on members of the military.

"I have found that the defendant was an active participant in the concerted plan to detonate the bomb, with the intent to kill or at least to cause serious harm to members of the Household Cavalry."

Squadron Quartermaster Corporal Roy Bright, 36, Lieutenant Dennis Daly, 23, Trooper Simon Tipper, 19, and Lance Corporal Jeffrey Young, also 19, were killed by a car bomb as they rode through the central London park to attend the changing of the guard.

Lawyers acting for Sarah-Jane Young, L/Cpl Young's daughter, in whose name the action against Downey has been brought, told a hearing in London last week that the families of those killed expect "justice" to be done.

The court heard Mr Downey's fingerprints were found on two car park tickets connected to the vehicle used in the attack.

They were handed in at payment booths in the days and hours leading up to the bombing on July 20, 1982.

Mr Donwey is remanded in custody in Northern Ireland charged with the murders of two Ulster Defence Regiment soldiers in Enniskillen in 1972.