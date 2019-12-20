Contact

Could there be a Donegal star in new TV series?

Francis Brennan offering an "opportunity of a lifetime" to star in show

Who will be joining Francis Brennan in his new show?

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Celebrity Francis Brennan is offering eight people the opportunity of a lifetime to take part in his new television series "5 Star Training Academy".

Applications are now being taken - and a massive entry is expected.

Whether someone from Donegal is selected remains to be seen.

Francis Brennan says: “I’m so excited about this new series, it combines everything I love into one great show, fabulous five star hospitality and giving back to the industry I love by training these raw recruits and hopefully setting them up with a new career in the process.” 

And he added: “I’m looking for people without any experience of hospitality and I can’t stress that enough. It might be something you’ve always wanted to try but maybe never had the opportunity.”

 Jannine Waddell, Executive Producer, Waddell Media says: “If you have just left school, college, been unemployed, made redundant or want to return to work, this might be the opportunity of a lifetime for you. We are looking for people who have an interest in hospitality, but no experience so far. If you are selected to join Francis, he will put you through your paces and offer you the chance to be trained in classic Irish hospitality by some of the best in the business, including work placements at four of Ireland’s renowned 5 Star hotels.

“We’re looking for people to come forward now so we can select the final recruits early in 2020. All applicants must be available to undergo four weeks of intensive job training and assessment with Francis, while we film their journey for the new series and there may even be four jobs up for grabs at the end of the process.”

If you are interested in taking part in this new series, please apply: HERE

 

