Could there be a Donegal star in new TV series?

Contact
Who will be joining Francis Brennan in his new show?
Celebrity Francis Brennan is offering eight people the opportunity of a lifetime to take part in his new television series "5 Star Training Academy".
Applications are now being taken - and a massive entry is expected.
Whether someone from Donegal is selected remains to be seen.
Francis Brennan says: “I’m so excited about this new series, it combines everything I love into one great show, fabulous five star hospitality and giving back to the industry I love by training these raw recruits and hopefully setting them up with a new career in the process.”
And he added: “I’m looking for people without any experience of hospitality and I can’t stress that enough. It might be something you’ve always wanted to try but maybe never had the opportunity.”
Jannine Waddell, Executive Producer, Waddell Media says: “If you have just left school, college, been unemployed, made redundant or want to return to work, this might be the opportunity of a lifetime for you. We are looking for people who have an interest in hospitality, but no experience so far. If you are selected to join Francis, he will put you through your paces and offer you the chance to be trained in classic Irish hospitality by some of the best in the business, including work placements at four of Ireland’s renowned 5 Star hotels.
“We’re looking for people to come forward now so we can select the final recruits early in 2020. All applicants must be available to undergo four weeks of intensive job training and assessment with Francis, while we film their journey for the new series and there may even be four jobs up for grabs at the end of the process.”
If you are interested in taking part in this new series, please apply: HERE
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.