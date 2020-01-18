Donegal County Council have gritters out across the county

Contact
Donegal County Council have issued their "assume no road is ice free" notice as they confirmed that their fleet of gritters have again swung into action from 4pm this evening to counteract freezing temperatures.
Met Éireann forecast that tonight will be cold and dry with clear spells a few patches of mist or fog. There'll be a widespread sharp or severe frost and some icy patches. Lowest temperatures zero to minus 4 degrees.
On Sunday morning, frost and any mist or fog will slowly clear. The day will be dry and bright with good sunny spells in most areas. Continuing cold with highest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees and light to moderate southerly breezes, which will become a bit fresher along the northwest coast.
