Donegal support for One Million Trees campaign

TV presenter Kathryn Thomas and her daughter Ellie (2) are joined by Hugo Laffan (5) and Charlotte Mair (5) at the launch of Self Help Africa's 'One Million Trees' campaign
Households across Donegal are being asked to back a major global tree planting initiative that promises to plant more than a million trees in Ireland and Africa, this year.
Development charity Self Help Africa’s One Million Trees campaign aims to plant 100,000 native trees in Ireland and a million trees in Africa in 2020, and has pledged to plant one native three at home and 10 overseas, for every €5 that is raised by the campaign.
The initiative is being sponsored by premium Irish yogurt brand Glenisk, and also has the backing of teachers union the INTO, who have close to 50,000 members nationwide, and represent teachers at close to 70 national schools in Donegal.
One Million Trees is also being backed by the GPA, who represent inter-county Gaelic players past and present, including those from Donegal.
Incoming INTO president, Mary Magner, from Blarney, Co Cork, said that the campaign offers children and parents the chance to do something practical and positive to help the environment and combat global warming.
“I’ve seen at first-hand the increasing concern that young people have about the environment. They’re alarmed by what is happening to the world, and want to be part of the change that they know is needed,” she said.
“While planting trees is not the answer to global warming, it can make a positive contribution, by both removing carbon from the atmosphere, and improving the biodiversity of the natural environment”, Ms Magner added.
GPA chief executive, Paul Flynn, said that as role models within their communities, Gaelic players were proud to champion an initiative which would have a very practical impact both locally and internationally.
To find out more, visit: www.selfhelpafrica.org/onemilliontrees
