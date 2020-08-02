Made Local will support local makers and retailers of Irish craft in Donegal

The Made Local campaign, developed by DCCI, is a nationwide initiative to boost sales and drive revenue for both makers and retailers. It was launched by Tánaiste and Minister for Trade, Enterprise and Employment, Leo Varadkar, TD,actor and writer Amy Huberman with the Design & Crafts Council Ireland (DCCI) Chair Breege O’Donoghue.

The Irish craft and design industry is a significant contributor to regional economies. DCCI has over 3,000 registered client enterprises and engages with over 150 retailers across the country who specialise in authentic Irish products.

Commenting on the campaign from Donegal Designer Makers, Tristan Donaghy, Studio Donegal said:

“We are delighted that the craft and design industry in Ireland is being recognised and supported during what has been a very difficult time. Craftspeople play a vital role in the Irish economy and as part of that community, we feel that the Made Local campaign could not have come at a more important time. We hope this campaign encourages consumers to shop local and consider the beautiful Irish-crafted, high-quality products that we and other Irish designers and makers create, while in turn helping to keep the craft industry in Ireland alive.”

Recent research conducted by DCCI[1] has indicated that 9 in 10 consumers feel an affinity to Irish craft and design. DCCI’s ambition is that the Made Local campaign will remind consumers taking staycations this year of the high-quality, unique products available from Irish makers and designers across the country. Consumers will see the newly designed Made Local symbol in participating retailers when shopping for gifts and keepsakes during their holidays. This will be featured on Irish-made craft and design in these shops across the country from today.

The research also reveals that 43% of Irish consumers will continue to shop online even as restrictions ease. DCCI is calling on consumers to choose these local businesses when shopping online for gifts, homewares or fashion.

Commenting on the importance of Irish craft and design, Breege O’Donoghue, Chair, DCCI, said, “There is an abundance of unique and beautiful products created throughout this country. It is reflective of our rich culture and history and is intrinsic to who we are. This is evident in our research which shows the value Irish consumers place on authentic Irish design. We know that consumers want to buy products made by local designers and makers. As the economy begins to re-open, we’re calling on these consumers to shop local and consider the breadth of Irish-crafted, high-quality products available here. This will, in turn, help us re-vitalise our wonderful craft industry.”

Commenting on the Made Local campaign, Actor and Writer Amy Huberman, said, “I am so delighted to support the Made Local campaign. Following a very difficult few months due to COVID-19, it is important to make a conscious effort to help local craft businesses in Ireland. Our country is full of some of the most talented designers and craftspeople in the world and we are so lucky to have such beautiful produce right here on this island. We would like to encourage consumers to think before they shop and give our local makers a chance to thrive over the coming months.”

The Made Local campaign will run throughout the summer with 100 retailers involved in the campaign, supporting the work of DCCI’s 3,000 registered clients.

For more information on Irish craft and design and where to shop products that are Made Local, please visit: www.dcci.ie or join the conversation by following #MADELOCAL.