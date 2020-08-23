Donegal has a new millionaire as latest Lotto jackpot is won in the county

Doengal has a new Lotto millionaire this morning after someone in the county won the Lotto jackpot worth €2,482,715.

The National Lottery is now encouraging all its Lotto players in Donegal to check their tickets to see if they have won this life-changing prize.

The winning Lotto numbers for Saturday, August 23 are: 04, 05, 12, 15, 16, 31 and the bonus number is 23.

The name of the store where the winning ticket was sold has not yet been revealed.

A National Lotter spokesperson said: “With a jackpot win of this magnitude, it is important that we inform the winning retailer and of course to give the winning ticketholder the time and space they need to let this €2.4 million win sink in.

"Last night’s draw produced more than 101,000 winners across the country so we’re asking everyone who bought a ticket for last night’s Lotto draws to check those tickets especially if you played in Co Donegal.

"We advise the winner of this prize to try their best to remain calm and be sure to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place. The winner can contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize.”

This is the 91st Lotto jackpot to be won in Donegal since the Lotto game began in 1988. These 91 jackpots combined are worth in excess of €118.5 million.

The latest Lotto win is the ninth jackpot win so far in 2020 with almost €44 million won in jackpot prizes alone. It is also the second time in a week the Lotto jackpot prize has been won, after a prize worth €7.3 million was won in Galway.

So far in this year alone more than €93 million has been won in prizes in the Lotto game which includes 15 new millionaires which have been created in the Lotto and Lotto Plus games.

The National Lottery has reminded its players that it has reopened its office at Lotto HQ on Abbey Street in Dublin city centre to facilitate top tier winners of €15,000 and above (€10,000 and above for online players) who wish to avail of the prize claim facility. Prize payments will be facilitated by appointment only. Alternatively, winners can also still claim their prizes by using the approved postal payment service which was introduced due to Covid-19.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage and the Irish Language. In total more than €5.6 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 32 years ago. In 2019 alone, €250 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.